Angie Gaudet has joined the Baker & Cole real estate team.
Angie Gaudet is a motivated real estate agent, eager to start working for you,” the realty team said in announcing her addition.
Having an affinity for real estate, Angie knew earning her license was the best way to bring her dream to life. She earned her license in January of 2021. Angie is the proud parent of 5 children and 7 grandchildren. Prior to this career transition, she helped her husband, Joe Gaudet, run their construction business, Gaudet Concrete Construction.
Originally, Angie was from Michigan. Before moving to Tullahoma, Angie lived in Pensacola, Florida. Her journey took her from North to South, and it wasn’t until March of 2010, that she found her way to the heart of Southern Middle Tennessee. Angie attended high school in Houghton Lake and later earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology and Social Criminal Justice from Ashford University.
“Angie is passionate about helping others. Her love of family, ensures your family’s real estate goals will be met,” the announcement revealed. “From the ins and outs of her own life-experiences, Angie has much to offer. If you are looking to buy or to sell, Angie is ready to help. Contact her today.”