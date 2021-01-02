Weichert, Realtors® - Joe Orr & Associates has announced that Grace Guarin has joined their Tullahoma office as an affiliated broker.
Guarin will be assisting home buyers and sellers in Coffee, Franklin and Moore counties with all their real estate needs.
“Grace is an incredible addition to our team of talented agents,” said Joe Orr, the broker/owner of Tullahoma-based Weichert® affiliate. “Her enthusiasm and willingness to go the extra mile will be a tremendous asset for both our office and clients.”
Born and raised in Estill Springs, Grace has thrived in helping people, and just this year completed a 3-month mission trip in South Africa. Prior to starting her real estate career, Guarin was a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), and in 2019 she earned a nomination for CNA of the year.
Guarin joins a team of knowledgeable and dedicated agents at Weichert, Realtors® - Joe Orr & Associates, which brings many years of combined real estate experience to their clients.
She is also excited to take advantage of the numerous business tools and marketing support Weichert® provides its affiliate agents to help them offer the best real estate service in the industry.
You may contact Grace at 931-308-1334 ̶ cell/ 931-455-0555 – office, or email her at gguarin@realtracs.com.
Weichert, Realtors® - Joe Orr & Associates is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliate.
For more information about Weichert, Realtors® - Joe Orr & Associates, located at 309 S. Jackson Street, contact Joe Orr at 931-455-0555 or visit www.weichertjoeorr.com.