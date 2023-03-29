gem and mineral society

Since its foundation in 2022, the Tullahoma satellite chapter of Middle Tennessee Gem and Mineral Society (MTGMS) has provided classes and learning opportunities to teens and adults wanting to learn more about geology and jewelry-making.

Kenneth Swann founded the Tullahoma satellite chapter of MTGMS and the lapidary school it is centered on after his retirement from BellSouth at the request of then-society president Will Smith.