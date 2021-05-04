Motlow State Community College was honored this past week by members of the Tennessee General Assembly to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the College’s opening. The anniversary actually took place in 2020, but formal recognition had to be deferred due to COVID-19.
In its 50th year, Motlow serves as the primary community college for more than 600,000 residents who comprise its 11-county service area encompassing 4,500 square miles. It is one of the top performing institution among all colleges in the Tennessee Board of Regents, the college system of Tennessee.
The resolution read: “To honor those worthy institutions that provide stellar education to the citizens of Tennessee and whereas Motlow State Community College is one such institution of higher education that is worthy of our respect and commendation…[We] honor and commend Motlow State Community College on the celebration of 50 years of dedicated service to the state of Tennessee, extending our gratitude for the significant impact this esteemed institution continues to have on the citizens of Tennessee and wishing the faculty, staff and students every success in the future.”
State Representative Pat Marsh and State Senator Shane Reeves co-sponsored a Joint Resolution recognizing Motlow State as a leader in higher education, workforce training and economic development.
“Motlow is one of the fastest growing colleges in the nation,” said Marsh. “This fine institution has served its community and embraced its mission to enrich and empower its students and the community it serves and for these noteworthy contributions to this great state.”
“It is an honor to stand with my colleagues here in the state house tonight along with President Torrence and his fine staff at Motlow. They are doing great things. I am glad to have them in my district and proud to carry this resolution,” Reeves added.
Motlow’s President, Dr. Michael Torrence, was invited to the House Floor to speak and receive a framed resolution of behalf of Motlow.
“What an honor it is to be in front of the Tennessee General Assembly membership with my colleagues. Wherever I go across the state and across the nation, I take them with me,” said Torrence. “Motlow State Community College continues to empower, support and be risk adverse in support of the workforce and student success initiatives of this great state. Thank you for your support. Go Bucks!”
Torrence, a US Air Force Veteran, has been president of Motlow since May of 2018. He earned his PhD at Tennessee Tech and has almost 15 years of experience in higher ed administration and over 25 years in a faculty and teaching experience.
In Sept 1969, Motlow first opened its doors to 551 students with 18 full time faculty members in Moore County. There are campuses located in Sparta, McMinnville, Smyrna, Fayetteville, and the original campus in Moore County and online. The Moore County Campus is located between Tullahoma and Lynchburg and was built on 187 acres of land donated by the late Senator Reagor Motlow and his family. Motlow employs 308 full time and 318 part time faculty and staff. In the spring of 2020, the total enrollment was 6,124.