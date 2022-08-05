A Georgia man is facing multiple counts of identity theft after he was reportedly caught trying to steal funds from a bank account that did not belong to him.
The suspect, Donald Wayne Head, 58, of Gainesboro, Ga., has been charged with eight counts of identity theft and could face more charges as the investigation continues.
Police were called to US Bank to investigate a suspicious person was reportedly trying to obtain funds from an account that did not belong to him. When officers arrived they called out to the suspect but he took off.
“The subject turned around and looked at officers and began running in the opposite direction,” the police report reads, noting the suspect dove into some bushes in an attempt to hide. “Officers made contact with the subject and ordered him to put his hands on the hood of the patrol car.”
An investigation at the bank revealed Head had claimed he had misplaced his bank card and had asked for a withdrawal slip.
“This is a red flag for fraud incidents when subjects state they left their bank card at home,” the report explained, noting the bank tellers saw something amiss in the way Head tried to answer the subsequent security questions. “He answered most of the questions with hesitation due to him looking at what she thought was a cheat sheet he had in front of him.”
Officers reported finding multiple sheets of paper in a black folder possessed by the suspect. The paper had social security numbers, birthdays, names and personal information.
Head reportedly refused to talk to police. He was identified using his fingerprints and it was learned he was wanted for violation of probation out of Georgia.