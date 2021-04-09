After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city’s annual soap box derby will return this May, city officials announced.
Tullahoma Parks and Recreation officials want parents to save Saturday, May 8, in their calendars as derby day. The 21st annual soap box derby will begin at 7 a.m. and conclude at 3 p.m.
A large portion of West Lincoln Street will be closed prior to and during the race that day, Program Manager Lyle Russell said. The race course stretches along West Lincoln from South Jackson Street to Collins Street. The closure will begin at 3 a.m.
Each year the derby sees young individuals from 7 to 20 years old race in their respective divisions. There are three divisions for the derby: Stock Car, Super Stock Car and Masters. The Stock Car Division is for beginning racers between the ages of 7 to 13. Stock cars can accommodate a racer up to approximately 5-foot-3-inches tall and 125 pounds. The Super Stock Car Division is designed for racers between 9 and 18 years old. The cars can accommodate racers up to approximately six feet tall and 150 pounds. The Masters Division is for older, more experienced drivers between 10 and 20 years old. Masters cars can accommodate a driver up to approximately six feet tall and 160 pounds.
Registration for the annual derby will take place at C.D. Stamps Community Center, 810 S. Jackson St. for two days, Tuesday, April 13 and Thursday, April 15. Registration begins at 3:30 p.m. both days, according to Russell.
In order to register, parents will need a copy of their racer’s birth certificate and the $30 entry registration fee. The racer in question must be present at registration for a driver photo. Additional information and instructions will be available during the signups, including the registration form, a liability waiver and parent forms.
Returning drivers may already have their birth certificate on file, but parks and recreation officials recommend bringing it along just in case. For questions, contact Russell at the parks and recreation department, 455-1121.