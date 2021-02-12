First Christian Church in Tullahoma is offering those who wish to receive ashes on Ash Wednesday a quick alternative to a traditional service.
The church will hold a drive-through Ash Wednesday event Wednesday, Feb. 17, where individuals can receive their ashes from the comfort of their own car.
The church is also offering multiple times for those who may need a certain time slot due to work or other obligations that day.
Ashes can be received from 7:30 – 8:30 a.m., Noon to 1 p.m. or 4 – 5 p.m., depending on which hour works best for their schedule.
First Christian Church is located at 120 W. Grundy St. in Tullahoma.