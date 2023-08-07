The GFWC Centennial Woman’s Club of Tullahoma donate $11,000 to both Blue Monarch and 5 Loaves 4 Kids. From front left are Donna Rhoton, Shakia Craig (Blue Monarch), Tanya Sheeley (GFWC President), Jacque Ites (5 Loaves 4 Kids) and Jenny Nichols (5 Loaves 4 Kids). Back left are Mary Jo Daigle, Raene Fairbanks, Martha Grantham, Anne Wonder, Charlotte Williams, Mary Anne Scott, Becky Waggoner, Kathy Orr, Teresa Young and Renee Keene.
Both Blue Monarch and 5 Loaves 4 Kids received generous donations from the GFWC Centennial Woman’s Club of Tullahoma to the tune of $11,000 in total.
According to GFWC Centennial Woman's Club of Tullahoma President Tanya Sheeley, the organization donated $5,500 each to Blue Monarch and 5 Loaves 4 Kids, where the money was raised during the annual Live on the Lawn fundraiser that took place in May.
“Each year GFWC Centennial selects different organizations to be the main recipients of the fundraiser,” Sheeley said. “The remainder of the funds will go to various local charities throughout the club year. We are happy to help our local nonprofits and are very grateful to our community for their generous support.”
5 Loaves 4 Kids is a local nonprofit started in 2007 by Tullahoma student and former Miss Tennessee Chandler Lawson to feed children in the Tullahoma City Schools system in critical need. Each child is given four meals and three snacks per week according to 5 Loaves 4 Kids representative Jenny Nichols.
“We bag food every week when the school system is in session,” Nichols said. “We get donations from the community and individuals and the money goes directly to the food.”
Both Nichols and Jacque Ites thanked the club for the donation and said they were grateful as it will help them to feed 225 children in the district. For more information about 5 Loaves 4 Kids, visit their website at www.5loaves4kidscharity.com.
Shakia Craig, Community Relations for Blue Monarch, said Blue Monarch was blown away and appreciative of the donation from the GFWC Centennial Woman's Club, noting she said “thank you” at least three times during the presentation, but added it felt good because of the cause.
“The lives of women and children are being radically transformed and these funds are going to go towards enriching the services we provide to them.”
Blue Monarch’s mission as a nonprofit organization is to provide a residential recovery program to help mothers and their children “who are overcoming addiction, abuse, and economic hardship to transform in mind, body, and spirit.”
Craig said that Blue Monarch was thrilled to be able to help these families receive something that they never had.
“We are also so thankful for our community and for the people rallying behind us to make all this possible because what we get to see is miracles happen right before our eyes every single day, but our community and the people that support Blue Monarch are a tremendous part of making that happen,” she said.
The GFWC Centennial Woman’s Club of Tullahoma is inviting the women of the community who are looking for an opportunity to volunteer, meet new friends, and make a difference in the community to their new member open house and ice cream social on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 6 p.m. at the Tullahoma Woman's Club building at 709 Wilson Ave.
GFWC Centennial Woman's Club of Tullahoma, currently 35 members strong, has supported over 30 groups and organization in the Tullahoma area by providing donations, volunteer hours and other projects to help the community. The club meets the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Tullahoma Woman's Club building from August – May. New or prospective members are welcomed to attend.