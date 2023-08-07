GFWC Donation.JPG

The GFWC Centennial Woman’s Club of Tullahoma donate $11,000 to both Blue Monarch and 5 Loaves 4 Kids. From front left are Donna Rhoton, Shakia Craig (Blue Monarch), Tanya Sheeley (GFWC President), Jacque Ites (5 Loaves 4 Kids) and Jenny Nichols (5 Loaves 4 Kids). Back left are Mary Jo Daigle, Raene Fairbanks, Martha Grantham, Anne Wonder, Charlotte Williams, Mary Anne Scott, Becky Waggoner, Kathy Orr, Teresa Young and Renee Keene.

 Kyle Murphy photo

Both Blue Monarch and 5 Loaves 4 Kids received generous donations from the GFWC Centennial Woman’s Club of Tullahoma to the tune of $11,000 in total.

According to GFWC Centennial Woman's Club of Tullahoma President Tanya Sheeley, the organization donated $5,500 each to Blue Monarch and 5 Loaves 4 Kids, where the money was raised during the annual Live on the Lawn fundraiser that took place in May.

