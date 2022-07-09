The Hands-On Science Center recently received a generation donation from the GFWC Centennial Woman’s Club of Tullahoma as it was unveiling its new classroom.
The science center hosted World Rain Forest Day on Wednesday, June 22, and part of the event was its eighth ribbon cutting for its new jungle classroom. Both the Jungle and space classroom were sponsored by the Tullahoma Noon Rotary Club. According to HOSC Executive Director Sean Amidon, the jungle classroom is set up as a rainforest research station where children can use their ranger guides to find all the field books and notes to learn about all the artifacts. Once all the notes have been found then the children can play skee-ball. He added the room is open for general admission guests but it can also be reserved.
Yet, just before the ribbon cutting, members from the GFWC Centennial Women’s Club of Tullahoma presented Amidon with a donation check of $11,500. According to GFWC President Tanya Sheeley, the money was raise through the club’s “Live on the Lawn” benefit concert and auction held back in May.
Amidon said he was thrilled with the donation and it will go towards a new engineering hall, which will have various engineering exhibits. The aim to have it completed and open for Engineers Week in February next year.
“We’re very happy with the public’s support and the turnout,” Amidon said. “We’re super excited as we’ve had a lot going on this year and without organizations like Noon Rotary and the [GFWC Centennial] Women’s Club we wouldn’t be able to keep it up.”
Sheeley said out of the $11,500 raised, $3,610 was raised for the gear wall that will a part of the engineering hall. Those who donated $100 or more will have their name on the gears.
She said the science center was amazed by the generosity from the community, and the club was able to raise more money to help other nonprofit and charity organizations.
Amidon encouraged everyone to continue to follow the science center on its social media pages for updates on events, happenings and programs like its HOSC Virtual Classroom livestreams on its Facebook page.
The GFWC Centennial Women’s Club will host an open house at the Tullahoma Woman's Club building at 709 Wilson Ave. on the second Tuesday in August. The club usually meets the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. from August to May.
The Hands-On Science Center is located at 101 Mitchell Blvd and business hours for the science center are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call 931-455-8387 or email info@hosctn.org.