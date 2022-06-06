A local Girl Scout Troop is asking for flags ready for retirement.
Girl Scout Troop 2163 of Tullahoma will be holding a flag retirement ceremony Tuesday, June 14, to properly retire American Flags in honor of Flag Day.
“So they are putting out a call for all flags ready for retirement,” Troop Leader Greg Gressel said. “Girl Scout Troop 2163 is honored to provide this service for their community.”
He added the troop performs the civic activity several times a year, with service days conducted around Memorial Day and Flag Day.
Anyone that has any sized American flag they want to retire should place it in a bag and drop it off at any door of South Jackson Civic Center on 404 South Jackson St., or at First Church of the Nazarene on 201 S. Polk St. Flags are also retrieved from the Tullahoma American Legion Post 143 for retirement.
Gressel said that a flag can be dropped at any these locations any time of the year to be retired at the next ceremony available.
In addition to the local Girl Scouts, the American Legion in nearby Manchester is offering an option. American Legion’s annual Flag Retirement Ceremony is currently scheduled for Saturday, June 11 at 5 p.m., at the Coffee County Veterans Building: 130 Shelton Road in Manchester.