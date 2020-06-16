Girl Scout Troop 2163 of Tullahoma will be holding a flag retirement ceremony Tuesday, June 23, to properly retire American Flags in honor of Flag Day.
Troop Leader Greg Gressel said his group performs the civic activity two to three times a year, with one of those service days being around Memorial Day and Flag Day.
“All American flags should be properly retired with dignity and respect,” said Gressel.
Gressel said anyone with an American flag they want to retire need to drop off their flags at any door of South Jackson Civic Center on 404 S. Jackson St. or First Church of the Nazarene on 201 S. Polk St. by June 20.
