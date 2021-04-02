A local Girl Scout Troop is asking for flags ready for retirement.
Girl Scout Troop 2163 of Tullahoma will be holding a flag retirement ceremony Tuesday, June 8, to properly retire American Flags in honor of Flag Day.
Troop Leader Greg Gressel said his group performs the civic activity several times a year, with service days conducted around Memorial Day and Flag Day.
Gressel said if anyone has any sized American flag they want to retire to please place it in a bag and drop it off at any door of South Jackson Civic Center on 404 South Jackson St., or at First Church of the Nazarene on 201 S. Polk St.
The flags will then be given to the troop to take care of for the ceremony. Gressel added that flags can be dropped at these locations any time to be retired at the next ceremony available.