Girl Scout Troop 2163 planted five Northern Red Oak saplings on the East Lincoln Elementary School campus last Saturday, November 21. The planting was done in coordination with the school's fifth grade science classes, the Tullahoma Tree Board and the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) conservation project.

On the Friday before the planting, the DAR provided East Lincoln Elementary fifth graders a program about the importance of trees. City Forrester Lyle Russell helped to make the class presentations, along with DAR members Ruby Luna and Cathy Conley.

Several of the students became very enthusiastic and they also planted trees in yards near the school on Saturday. Those students were Braydon Brawley, Alasia Lark, Lisa Phelps, Alayah Pack and Destinee Cooper and her younger sister, Kloie Cooper.

Other red oaks were distributed to townspeople who planted them. In all, 17 trees were planted in the Tree City Saturday.

The plantings are a project of both the DAR Conservation project and Girl Scouts. In all this year, DAR has distributed or planted about 85 trees in Tullahoma.

Scout Troop 2163 has planted about 31 trees this year. Those Scouts are Gracie Basham, Alexis Smith, Megan Smith, Abigail Smith, as well as the two scouts pictured: Jacey Chandler and Kaidence Wood. Scouts also plan to plant more trees on the South Jackson Civic Center property later this month.

DAR has 12 more red oak saplings left. Anyone who wants to plant one can contact Cathy Conley at cgconley9@gmail.com. Next year DAR will be planting another specie of saplings in Tullahoma, and anyone can contact her to reserve one. There is no charge.