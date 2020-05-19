Three Girl Scouts from local Troop 2163 were given the honor to participate in rank-level Zoom meetings with the CEO and president of Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee Agenia Clark. Troop 2163 is led by Greg Gressel.
“Megan Smith, Alexis Smith and Kaidence Wood are my three girls that have been a part of the Zoom meetings with her. They were able to listen to Clark talk about everything that is going on with the Girl Scouts and they were able to ask questions about her career and more. It is pretty cool that she would take the time to set up those meetings. I think they had around 50 girls in each of the two meetings. The girls were very excited about being a part of it.”
Alexis is an ambassador Girl Scout which is the highest rank. Megan is a senior rank. Kaidence is a Brownie Scout.
“Ever since we went into quarantine due to COVID-19, my troop has been meeting weekly via Zoom and continuing our whole existence as a troop,” Gressel said. “We have continued badge work and have started to make face masks to donate to first responders. I arrange contactless drop-offs for them to get supplies for their weekly activities. We have celebrated Earth Day, St. Patrick’s Day and others by doing that.”
The troop partnered up with the Tullahoma chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) by helping them individually plant red oak saplings in public places approved by the city.
“We have some that will be planted at South Jackson but we are not doing those until we get back together as a group,” he said.
Gressel also had the girls create their own indoor terrariums and show them to each other during a Zoom meeting explaining how they made them.
“I am just trying to stay connected and relevant during the time where people really feel disconnected,” he said. “Girl scouts encourages us to help keep our troops connected in some way and we have always had a very strong troop.”
Katelyn Lawson may be reached at klawson@tullahomanews.com.