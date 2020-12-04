The Tennessee Highway Patrol has started its Bears that Care toy drive campaign and is asking for the community to join in to help families during the holidays.
Drop off locations in Tullahoma are the TDOT Garage on 1208 E. Carroll St. and All Creatures Veterinary Clinic on 600 W. Lincoln St. Toys can be donated until Dec. 15.
THP is asking people to bring unwrapped toys to the drop off locations and place them in their respective drop boxes. The toys donated will go to children and families in need within the county.