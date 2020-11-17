The Tullahoma Blood Assurance location will hold a special “Thanks for Giving” event in an effort to boost blood donations for the holiday season, company officials announced.
This Thursday, Nov. 19, the facility will be giving away $50 Butterball coupons every hour for the special event. The coupons can be redeemed at any local grocer for $50 worth of food products. The Tullahoma location will even expand its hours that day in order to accommodate for more donors. The facility will be open until 10 p.m. in order to allow more people to come in, donate and win their coupon.
According to Blood Assurance officials, participants will have their names entered into a drawing for the $50 gift cards, which will be given out once an hour. Donors who check in for their scheduled donation will have good odds of winning, according to officials, as there are a limited number of donors allowed in the facility at one time due to COVID-19 safety protocols.
According to Blood Assurance, the days around Thanksgiving are a difficult time to collect for blood banks across the country. Additionally, an increase of travel, which also corresponds with an increase in traumatic accidents, can lead to shortages in some areas. Blood Assurance is asking the community to please donate blood before the holiday season in order to help prevent such a shortage.
“We need our community to come out and give on this day, and we want to specially thank them for giving during this time,” said J.B. Gaskins, President and CEO of Blood Assurance. “Traumas will inevitably increase while donations will decrease, and this can lead to a shortage over the holiday. We hope our donors will be inspired to give and save lives.”
Blood donation is essential to the infrastructure of health care, and the only way to ensure patients have the blood they need is for people to donate. Blood cannot be manufactured, and all blood used in community hospitals is from volunteer donors.
Donors can be scheduled by visiting bloodassurance.org/schedule, calling 800-962-0628 or by texting BAGIVE to 999777.
For those worried about donating amid a pandemic, Blood Assurances reassures donors that it is taking extra precautions at this time to ensure the safety of donors and staff alike. Staff are wearing masks and frequently disinfecting all items and surfaces used by donors. They are also accepting donors by appointment only, and these appointments are being spaced apart in order to ensure adequate distance.
To be eligible to donate blood, donors must be at least 17 years old (or 16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids while avoiding caffeine and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.