There is a new business in town that is hoping to raise a few eyebrows in the community.
The Glam Room Spa is a salon on 115 NW Atlantic St. that offers services involving skin care, nails, eyebrow, eyelashes and hair.
Glam Room Spa owner and hair stylist Jenny Beasley opened the salon in December 2020 with her team of estheticians Joanna Lyle, Amanda Rainey and Hayley Turner. According to Lyle, business has been going well as more people find out about the business and the different services the salon offers.
“The more people find out about [the salon], the more excited they are to come back just because it’s a new thing for Tullahoma,” Lyle said. “We’re constantly trying to keep up with the trends and educating ourselves to help people. It’s going pretty good thus far.”
Estheticians are wellness professionals who specialize in cosmetic skincare and provide treatments to help a client’s appearance like facials and chemical peels.
Lyle became a licensed esthetician last year as she always wanted to do something within the beauty community besides hair.
“I knew that hair wasn’t it because I feel like cosmetology was always, what we were told, the only thing there was, but once I learned about [being] an esthetician I thought ‘that’s perfect for me’ because I love skin, makeup and I wanted to do all those different things and the difference it can make for each different person I come across is so beneficial and it keeps in with what I do.”
Before working at the Glam Room Spa, Lyle worked as a makeup artist for photoshoots and weddings, and said those experiences have been beneficial to her.
“Skin care makes a big difference once it comes to your make-up and application,” Lyle stated. “You have to know your people’s face shape and what looks and works best for them so it helped tighten everything all together.”
As the Glam Room Spa continues to go forward, the one thing Lyle is looking forward is meeting everyone who comes in to see them and to make a difference in their everyday looks.
“[I’m looking forward to] meeting everybody that comes in and being able to make a difference in their everyday looks, and help them overall achieve the results they want for their skin, eyebrows or whatever that may be and help them to educate themselves along the way,” Lyle said.
Anyone interested in booking an appointment at Glam Room Spa can contact them via their Facebook page at The Glam Room & Lash Studio or call (931) 563-7055. Business hours are Tuesday through Thursday are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Glam Room Spa is closed on Sunday and Monday.