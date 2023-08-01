Kurt Glick

Alderman Kurt Glick

 Caitlin Able photo

Tullahoma Alderman Kurt Glick’s arraignment last Friday took place in his absence.

This came after Glick’s indictment on two felony charges of official misconduct by Pro Tem District Attorney Chris Stanford. The indictment alleged Glick “knowingly and feloniously” acted while being a public servant with “intent to obtain a benefit or harm to another”, acts which have yet to be revealed in open court.

