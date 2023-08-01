Tullahoma Alderman Kurt Glick’s arraignment last Friday took place in his absence.
This came after Glick’s indictment on two felony charges of official misconduct by Pro Tem District Attorney Chris Stanford. The indictment alleged Glick “knowingly and feloniously” acted while being a public servant with “intent to obtain a benefit or harm to another”, acts which have yet to be revealed in open court.
Judge William A. Lockhart said in circuit court that Glick’s attorney, Lee Davis of Davis and Hoss, PC, entered a Not Guilty plea on behalf of Glick.
In a later interview with The News, Davis said that Glick’s trial date has not yet been set.
“[Glick] maintains that all his actions as an alderman of Tullahoma were in the best interest of his constituents,” said Davis, “We look forward to receiving the discovery from the district attorney and reviewing it.”
Davis said he was hoping to receive the discovery within 30 days of the arraignment so that he could finally get his hands on the details of the district attorney’s investigation, “what the allegations are and what they believe the evidence is.”
Davis said the date for trial has not been chosen yet because judges in Coffee County have recused themselves and that Warren County Judge Larry (Bart) Stanley would preside over the trial in Coffee County.
“Since the elected officials know each other,” said Davis, “and to maintain impartiality,” were the reasons Davis gave for Stanley presiding over the case.
Davis said he did not know if the Official Misconduct allegations could affect Glick’s Federal Court case against the city of Tullahoma, but did say that “it certainly appears that these charges may have been in retaliation for him pursuing his federal case, and we are investigating that.”
Glick plans to continue “serving the voters of Tullahoma” in his alderman capacity, according to Davis.