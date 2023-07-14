Tullahoma Alderman Kurt Glick has been indicted on charges of official misconduct even as his lawsuit against the city of Tullahoma for age discrimination nears its court date in federal court.
Glick, a freshman alderman in Tullahoma, was formerly the long-time director of Tullahoma Parks and Recreation before leaving the position – a departure that prompted him to sue the city of Tullahoma claiming age discrimination. The case was reportedly going to be set for hearing in the coming months. It is not known if his criminal indictment will lead to a postponement of the case while the legal process completes its cycle.
In announcing the indictment, 31st Judicial District (Warren and Van Buren counties) Attorney Chris Stanford revealed his office was requested to be special prosecutor through the District Attorney General’s Conference by 14th District (Coffee County) Attorney Craig Northcott.
“14th Judicial District Attorney General, Craig Northcott, previously became aware of numerous allegations of potential criminal activity by one or more members of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman and/or others,” Stanford said. “General Northcott and his Investigators promptly secured vital evidence known to them, at that time. Then, General Northcott requested a substitute or pro tem prosecutor to fully investigate the allegations of possible criminal activity. General Northcott's request for a pro tem investigation was made to ensure transparency, independence, and impartiality should a decision be made to charge any criminal offenses. The District Attorney General's Conference then assigned the 31st Judicial District Attorney General's Office to begin a criminal investigation of the situation.”
Stanford said his independent investigation revealed what prosecutors believe to be wrongdoing by the alderman, resulting in the indictment that was handed down Thursday.
“As my office conducted an independent investigation into the various allegations of criminal activity, I concluded that former Tullahoma City employee and current Tullahoma City Alderman, Kurt Eldon Glick, used the powers inherent in his position as Alderman to engage in prohibited criminal conduct,” Stanford said in announcing the indictment of the alderman. “Based on the findings of my office's investigation, on July 11, 2023, Kurt Eldon Glick was indicted on two counts of Official Misconduct. Ensuring accountability and punishment for government officials who commit crimes during the performance of their official governmental duties is necessary in upholding the principle of Justice, maintaining public trust, and preserving the integrity of our system of government. Misconduct and criminal behavior by any government official will not be tolerated by my office.”
Glick's attorney in the civil suite against the city of Tullahoma, H. Eric Burnette, issued a response upon learning of his client's indictment.
"My firm represents Kurt Glick in the civil lawsuit relating to his employment with the City of Tullahoma. Mr. Glick has secured additional representation to handle the criminal proceedings.
This is the latest incident of retaliation against Kurt Glick.
"In the fall of 2020, because Mr. Glick objected to unlawful hiring practices, a retaliatory investigation was launched against him, that investigation ultimately cost the city taxpayers well over $20,000, that investigation revealed no direct evidence that Kurt Glick had engaged in unlawful retaliation or discrimination.
"As an Alderman, Mr. Glick remains committed to ensuring lawful employment practices are implemented by the City of Tullahoma.
"It is reprehensible that he continues to be the victim of retaliatory plots.
"Because criminal charges have now been filed against Mr. Glick, upon the advice of counsel, he will not make any statement or answer any questions regarding this matter.
"We are confident that he will continue to be exonerated of all charges."
Glick is scheduled to appear at the Coffee County courthouse July 28, according to the Warren County District Attorney’s office.