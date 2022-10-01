1A - Glick.JPG

Alderman Kurt Glick

 Caitlin Able photo

The Sept. 26 meeting of the Board and Mayor and Aldermen began with a contentious vote, as Mayor Ray Knowis motioned to remove an item from the agenda for the evening prior to discussion of the item.

The item concerned the approval of the section of City Administrator Jennifer Moody’s employment contract detailing termination and the severance package provided. Alderman Daniel Berry seconded the mayor’s motion to remove the item from the agenda.