The Sept. 26 meeting of the Board and Mayor and Aldermen began with a contentious vote, as Mayor Ray Knowis motioned to remove an item from the agenda for the evening prior to discussion of the item.
The item concerned the approval of the section of City Administrator Jennifer Moody’s employment contract detailing termination and the severance package provided. Alderman Daniel Berry seconded the mayor’s motion to remove the item from the agenda.
Information regarding the intent behind this agenda item was revealed during the meeting. Directed by Knowis, City Attorney Stephen Worsham communicated with board members regarding their willingness to accept the potential resignation of Moody. This line of communication was later deemed irrelevant, prior to the Sept. 26 meeting, as Moody determined she would remain in her position as city administrator.
Knowis vacated his position as chair of the board, granting Mayor Pro Tem Jerry Mathis chair, in order to comment on the motion.
“Over the past several weeks, I’ve had many, many communications, emails, phone calls and personal talks concerning our city administrator,” he said. “All have been positive, encouraging me and this board to never take any action that might cause our city to lose this valuable employee. My personal opinion is that our city administrator is extremely important to our city to continue to move our city forward. Ms. Moody has indicated to me that she wants to continue to work with this board, to help accomplish the goals and the objectives of this board within the budgets approved by this board. A ‘yes’ vote to remove this item from the agenda tonight is a vote of support for Ms. Moody.”
Knowis then directed Alderman Kurt Glick to recuse himself from voting on any item regarding Moody. Glick declined to recuse himself from the vote. The mayor’s request was made because Glick, the long-time former director of Tullahoma Parks and Recreation, has a lawsuit against the city with Moody as a principal part of his grievance.
“I can still speak, Mayor, and I will speak,” Glick said. “I am not recusing myself from discussion. I think it is a healthy thing to bring this up on the agenda and discuss it and discuss Mrs. Moody and her actions or inactions. Mrs. Moody has said several times that she wants direction from the board and that it’s impossible to do her job because she doesn’t have proper direction from the board.”
Alderman Jenna Amacher raised concerns regarding the mayor’s phrasing of the item’s removal, stating that the item allowed for actionable discussion, as opposed to the planned study session in November.
“I will agree with Alderman Amacher that a vote to approve of removing this item is not necessarily in support of Mrs. Moody,” said Alderman Robin Dunn. “I will also vote to remove this item, but we have to move much further past this. This cannot be just a symbolic gesture. This board must move forward in providing a safe place to work for all its employees.”
“We cannot take any action in a study session,” Amacher said. “That is why I am completely against this individual item being removed from our agenda. While I agree that sometimes it’s unpleasant, the fact that we’re kicking this can down the road and not having an honest dialogue, the conversations do need to be had. It’s a consideration. So she wants to change her mind now; that’s fine, but have we thought about the indemnity? Have we thought about the fact that there have been threats that she has made threats to sue?”
This remark caused an uproar amongst board members, as discussion on the part of Amacher of items discussed in an executive session were now made public knowledge and a part of public record.
An attempt was made to call the vote to question, which would have ended discussion and opened the opportunity to vote on the item. The vote failed, as it required a two-thirds majority, only receiving a 4-3 ‘yes’ vote.
“I’m assuming with it being on our agenda, it’s not something that’s only for executive session at this point. It was my understanding that, not only had she offered her resignation, but that she was going to indemnify the city and hold us harmless; that is what I am talking about. Now, if you look at other lawsuits in other territories, if she’s already feeling like we are mistreating her - and I hate that, I really do,” said Amacher, drawing laughter from the crowd of attending citizens. “If she’s already feeling that way, then we should do what is best for the city and how we can best do our jobs and effectively accomplish the goals of the city. I am worried it will just create more conflict going forward if we don’t at least have the open, honest discussions we need to have.”
The vote to remove the item passed 4-3, with Aldermen Bobbie Wilson, Kurt Glick and Jenna Amacher against.
A later motion, made by Alderman Dunn, removed discussion of disciplinary action for the city administrator from a Nov. study session of the board of mayor and aldermen. This motion passed 4-3, with Wilson, Glick and Amacher against.