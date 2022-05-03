“I will not attempt, nor should I attempt, to try my lawsuit with the City of Tullahoma in the newspaper, social media, or otherwise out of court,” former Parks and Recreation Director Kurt Glick said following a three-part series in The Tullahoma News detailing his suit against the city and their subsequent response to his claims. “The lawsuit is where it should be with the lawyers, judge, and jury of the Federal Court System where all the facts can be heard, not just select passages chosen by the media or public officials.”
Glick is asking $500,000 in damages and, through his lawyer, contends he is due back pay and benefits, compensatory and liquidated damages, attorney’s fees and costs and reinstatement to his former position or appropriate compensation. Glick is also currently running for a seat on the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen. He filed his qualifying petition in early April.
Glick claims in the fall of 2020, City Administrator Jennifer Moody made “age-related statements about older men” when discounting a potential candidate for the position. At that time, Glick said then-Program Manager Lyle Russell selected several candidates for consideration, including a woman, a white male over age 40 and an African American man. Glick claims he was called into a meeting with Human Resources Director Casta Brice, who informed him the white male would not be interviewed for the position. He objected and was subsequently called into a meeting with Brice and Moody, who Glick claims made several “age-related statements about older men.”
The city has denied the allegations and maintains that Glick made retaliatory actions against some of his employees while director.
Glick noted that he wants to make sure the electorate in Tullahoma knows what has prompted him to run for office in the upcoming August general election, where there are four seats on the city board up for grabs.
“What I can do is to make clear my views and why I am running for alderman,” he said. “I am running for alderman for many of the same reasons I have a lawsuit with the city. I do not believe that things are being done correctly, fairly, in accordance with city policy, or in line with the desires and best interests of the people of Tullahoma. I feel that when a person feels this way, it is their duty to do everything in their power to make things right. The often-cited Simon Wiesenthal quote ‘For evil to flourish it only requires good men to do nothing’ comes to mind. So, let’s leave the lawsuit to the court and focus on my vision for city government.”
He went on to remind that the city board of mayor and aldermen works for the people and that the city administrator works for the board that represents the people of Tullahoma.
“I believe that the government should only do what the people cannot do better for themselves,” he said. “Regulations should only be made when necessary to protect individual rights, and the government should not impede business or the lawful interactions of free individuals. I believe that the Board of Mayor and Alderman (BOMA) work for the people of Tullahoma and are in place solely to represent their desires in forming and implementing the policies that guide our city. The City Administrator and staff serve at the pleasure of the BOMA and are only empowered to enact the policies of the BOMA and thus the people. This process must be transparent taking place in an environment open to all. I believe that these basic principles of our city government are not currently being met. I believe that the citizens of Tullahoma are taxed enough. Any additional program expenditures must be accompanied with equal cuts in expenditures of existing programs. Regular audits of existing programs should be performed to ensure that they continue to be accomplished in the most efficient and cost-effective manner and remain relevant.”
He noted he had worked for the city for three decades.
“Having worked for the city for 36 years, I know that the backbone and strength of our city government are the city employees,” he said. “Tullahoma is lucky to have an outstanding group of dedicated personnel that work hard to serve the people of Tullahoma. The BOMA must assure these dedicated employees are treated fairly and have the leadership they richly deserve.”