Go big or go home. That was the theme of the Coffee Airfoilers’ fly-in event this past week as they held their annual giant scale event, featuring the “big” remote control aircraft during the two-day festival.

The event was held Saturday and Sunday at the club’s airfield located off Wattendorf Highway near AEDC. Featured were large-scale aircraft of all vintages. Rules required wingspans of at least 80 inches and 60 inches for multi-wing planes. The requirements made for quite the spectacle for the scores of enthusiasts and visitors to the free event as some of the giant planes are valued in the thousands of dollars although fliers point out beginners can get into the hobby with aircraft that cost less than $100.

