Scores of spectators visited the Coffee Airfoiler’s field this past week for the remote control club’s annual Giant Scale fly-in which featured large scale aircraft. Events at the air field, located off Wattendorf Highway in Tullahoma, are free to watch. The next big event will be Warbirds and Classics which is set for Oct. 6-8. For video go to www.tullahomanews.com.
Go big or go home. That was the theme of the Coffee Airfoilers’ fly-in event this past week as they held their annual giant scale event, featuring the “big” remote control aircraft during the two-day festival.
The event was held Saturday and Sunday at the club’s airfield located off Wattendorf Highway near AEDC. Featured were large-scale aircraft of all vintages. Rules required wingspans of at least 80 inches and 60 inches for multi-wing planes. The requirements made for quite the spectacle for the scores of enthusiasts and visitors to the free event as some of the giant planes are valued in the thousands of dollars although fliers point out beginners can get into the hobby with aircraft that cost less than $100.
For those who would like to test the waters of remote control fun, the Coffee Airfoilers open their field most Saturdays and even offer free flying lessons to those who want to learn the craft.
Their next major event will be Warbirds and Classics which is set for Oct. 6-8. The event is free to view and the airfield offers a covered viewing section to protect visitors from the sun. Events start at 9 a.m.