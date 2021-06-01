The Go Green Committee wants to invite the community to a free movie night at South Jackson Civic Center this Saturday, June 5.
Starting at 6 p.m., the civic center will have concessions items and beer for sale while the Tullahoma Farms Market vendors offer their fresh produce, popcorn, baked goods, craft items and more before a movie night on the patio stage.
Then at sundown, around 8 p.m., the committee will screen “Regreening the Desert,” a documentary film that focuses on the causes of improper stormwater management and ways the community can rectify its landscapes.
The event will also feature plenty of giveaways and door prizes, including T-shirts, composters, rain barrel kits, reusable grocery bags and more.
The public is invited to bring their lawn chairs and enjoy a relaxing time at the patio stage. South Jackson Civic Center is located at 404 S. Jackson St.