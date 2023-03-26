Rosemary Golden and Lori Ashley

Long-time City Recorder Rosemary Golden speaks to incoming Recorder Lori Ashley during Golden’s farewell reception this past week. Golden retired after over 20 years on the job. 

 Caitlin Able photo

After over 20 years with the city of Tullahoma, Rosemary Golden officially retired from her position as city recorder, with a reception being held at City Hall on March 17.

Friends and coworkers, including previous and current city officials, were in attendance to give their congratulations and express their appreciation for the years of service Golden provided to the city.