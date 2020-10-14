Isaiah 117 House is asking residents to join to tee off at WillowBrook Golf Club to help build a transition house for foster children.
Isaiah 117 House Coffee-Franklin-Grundy County will be hosting its first golf tournament at WillowBrook Golf Club in Manchester this Friday, Oct. 16.
The tournament will begin at 11:30 a.m. with registration for all teams who want to compete. Entry into the tournament is $100 per person or $400 per four-person team.
A lunch will be served at noon and the shotgun start set for 1 p.m. with awards at 5 p.m. There will also be giveaways and door prizes at the tournament, with prizes for the top 3 teams per county.
According to its website, counties across the states of Tennessee and Indiana will be hosting their very own golf tournament for their respective houses.
The program coordinator for the Coffee-Franklin-Grundy expansion group, Susan Johnson, said the reason the three counties are grouped as one is because DCS workers work with either Grundy and Franklin County or Grundy and Coffee County, respectively.
Since its inception, Isaiah 117 House has expanded to over 10 counties in Tennessee and Indiana and was able to serve the immediate needs of over 300 children entering foster care in 2019.
Isaiah 117 House Coffee-Franklin-Grundy announced on Sept. 19 that it had purchased property in Monteagle for a future house to be built. It broke ground and began construction Oct. 9 with OLG Engineering being the general contractor. Johnson said they hope to have the house completed in the spring of 2021. State Sen. Janice Bowling (R-16) was in attendance at the groundbreaking, along with Grundy County Mayor Michael Brady and Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell.
Anyone interested in participating in the tournament can register at isaiah117house.com/golf. For other questions contact Johnson at 423-518-3760 ext. 210 or email at susan@isaiah117house.com. They can also send a message to the Isaiah 117 House Coffee-Franklin-Grundy County Facebook page.