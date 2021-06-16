Residents can once again take a swing at raising funds for foster children by joining Isaiah 117 House at tee-off at WillowBrook Golf Club.
Isaiah 117 House Coffee-Franklin-Grundy County will be hosting its second golf tournament at WillowBrook Golf Club in Manchester Friday, Sept. 24.
The golf tournament is one of several tournaments being hosted in counties in Tennessee and Indiana to raise funds for their respective houses.
The tournament will begin at 11:30 a.m., with registration for all teams who want to compete. Entry into the tournament is $100 per person or $400 per four-person team.
A lunch will be served at noon, and the shotgun start set for 1 p.m., with awards at 5 p.m. Along with the lunch, the event will include on-course refreshments as well as giveaways and door prizes at the tournament, with prizes for the top three teams per county.
According to its website, counties across the states of Tennessee and Indiana will be hosting their very own golf tournaments for their respective houses.
Since its inception, Isaiah 117 House has expanded to over 10 counties in Tennessee and Indiana and was able to serve the immediate needs of 469 children entering in foster care in 2020.
Isaiah 117 House was founded in 2018 by Ronda Paulson with the purpose of providing a house for children who are being placed into homes by the Department of Child Services. The house will have volunteers who will provide the children clean clothes, toys, blankets and other necessities while DCS staff find a good foster placement. The house is designed for children to stay 24 hours or less.
The Coffee-Franklin-Grundy County expansion was established in Aug. 2019. The reason for the three counties being grouped as one is because DCS workers work with either Grundy and Franklin County or Grundy and Coffee County, respectively.
Construction of the Isaiah 117 House Coffee-Franklin-Grundy house began in October 2020 with OLG Engineering leading the project with Southern Building Group in Murfreesboro partnering.
Anyone interested in participating in the tournament or wanting to be a sponsor can go to isaiah117house.com/golf. For more information, go to isaiah117house.com, send an email to coffeefranklingrundygolf@isaiah117house.com or follow the Isaiah 117 House Coffee-Franklin-Grundy County Facebook page.