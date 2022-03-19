The Good Samaritan building has increased its security through the installation of security cameras inside and out.
Executive Director Cindy Kinney told The News that a couple of break-in incidents, as well as ongoing theft issues, prompted the organization to add security cameras all around the donation drop-off location and the indoor thrift store to deter theft and shoplifting.
Last February the ministry office suffered a break-in. Burglars ransacked the office, taking items and cash, including money set aside for the funeral expenses of a recently-departed employee due to COVID-19.
“It kind of hits you in the gut,” Kinney said at that time. “It makes you feel violated.”
In her going on five years at the ministry, Kinney said she had never seen anything like that happen. At most, she said, the ministry would have to deal with shoplifting at the associated thrift store. Even then, Kinney told The News this month, those who feel desperate enough to steal from the nonprofit need only ask for help—they don’t have to resort to stealing from them.
“Just ask us,” she said. “We can give people vouchers for three full outfits if they need them.”
In addition to the thrift store, which helps fund the ministry, Good Samaritan of Tullahoma also provides financial assistance and food pantry operations to members of the community needing assistance. The financial assistance may be used for things like rent and utilities.
That incident, as well as the ongoing shoplifting problems inside the Good Samaritan Thrift Store, prompted Kinney and staff to purchase surveillance equipment for the facility. The organization purchased 16 total security cameras the place on high-traffic areas and more in order to better protect against theft and those who would like to take items that don’t belong to them.
Kinney said she hopes the cameras will serve as a deterrent to people who feel the need to take from the needy, particularly when it comes to items donated for those in need in the community. The donation building, located to the side of the ministry office, away from East Grundy Street, is a frequent hot spot for criminal activity. She told The News she and other volunteers with Good Samaritan have encountered people reaching into the building or even climbing inside of it to get their hands on the items inside.
She reiterated her plea for those needing assistance to simply ask for help. She and other workers and volunteers with the ministry would be happy to help them get whatever they need, she said.