A local woman is asking for help in finding the owner of a comforter that she found by the train tracks on Friday, Feb. 14.
The Paw Patrol themed comforter was located near the train track on the corner of Atlantic Street and Warren Street, according to the woman who wishes to remain anonymous.
“I was driving down the street when I saw the comforter laying on the side of the road,” she said. “It was completely torn in half, so I picked it up, took it home and repaired it.”
One side of the comforter features the main characters of Paw Patrol in front of a striped background. The other side is blue with light and dark blue paw prints as well as the Paw Patrol logo.
The comforter is back in one piece and the woman has one final task: to reunite the comforter with the little boy or girl it belongs to. She has asked The News as well as Damron’s restaurant for help getting the word out.
“If you are the owner or you know who lost it, the comforter may be picked up at Damron’s Restaurant,” she said. “As a grandmother, I could not stand the fact that a little boy or girl could be missing their favorite blanket. Things like that mean a lot to children. Hopefully, we are able to find the owner.”
Damron’s Restaurant is located at 714 E. Lincoln St. Call the restaurant at 454-0010 for more information.
