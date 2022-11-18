Google-logo.jpg

Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced that Tennessee, along with 39 other attorneys general, has reached a $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google over its location tracking practices relating to Google Account settings. This is the largest multistate Attorney General Privacy settlement in the history of the United States. Tennessee will receive $14,560,086.13 from the settlement.

“Companies should not collect one bit of data from consumers unless they provide complete transparency about what data is collected and how it will be used,” said Skrmetti. “This is just one example of how our office is working daily to protect consumers from Big Tech, and we’re nowhere close to finished on this issue. We are going to keep fighting for Tennesseans even when it means taking on the most powerful tech companies in the world.”