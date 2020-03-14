Gordmans is having their Grand Opening Brand Bash on Tuesday, Mar. 31 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 1905 N. Jackson St.
Gordmans is where big brands meet everyday low prices, with new finds every week. The apparel and home décor retailer is inviting the community to its Grand Opening Brand Bash. The celebration kicks off with a ribbon cutting at the new store and will follow with a $1,000 donation presented to a local high school.
Gordmans is part of the Stage community of stores that is delivering a whole new shopping experience, with everyone’s favorite brands at prices lower than department stores. To further create convenience and a little something extra, customers can ship their Amazon orders to the in-store Amazon Counter for fast, flexible and secure package pick-up.
As part of the festivities, Gordmans will be offering giveaways and other surprises. The first 100 guests in line at the Grand Opening Brand Bash will receive a Gordmans insulated tote bag as well as an opportunity to win a $50 gift card or a scratch card revealing a text code for a $5 shopping card.
Guests who enroll in Gordmans Style Circle Rewards program will be qualified for payback rewards, a free birthday gift and more.
Peebles department store guests can also keep earning and redeeming Style Circle Rewards. They will not lose any previously earned points or rewards.
Guests who apply and are approved for a Gordmans credit card will receive 20% off their first day’s purchases. Also, guests will be able to utilize their current Peebles credit card at Gordmans.
