UTSI AEDC.jpg

Col. Randel Gordon, Arnold Engineering Development Complex commander, right, and Dr. John Schmisseur, University of Tennessee Space Institute executive director, discuss the state of the aerospace and defense industries and workforce needs during a July 13, 2023, event at UTSI hosted by the Tennessee Section of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics.

 Bradley Hicks U.S. Air Force photo

The need to attract more employees to careers related to the development and support of hypersonics and ensure those who pursue such jobs are ready to contribute on day one is not lost on officials in academia and the U.S. Air Force.

Arnold Engineering Development Complex Commander Col. Randel Gordon and University of Tennessee Space Institute Executive Director Dr. John Schmisseur discussed the current state of the aerospace and defense industries, workforce needs and how government, industry and academia can collaborate to address challenges during a July 13 presentation at UTSI.