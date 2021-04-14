If you misplaced your methamphetamine in the area of Speedway Market, police have it in their possession. All you have to do is come claim it.
Tullahoma police revealed the discovery of 1.97 grams of the illegal substance was found on the floor of Speedway Market recently, near the automotive aisle.
“He found the narcotics while he was sweeping the floor,” police said of an employee who noticed the baggie as he was cleaning the store.
Police have logged the drugs into evidence and are waiting to see if the rightful owner of the crystal substance happened to pass in front of the video camera and dropped the baggie.