Murfreesboro resident Yaritza Gotay has been named Dean of Students at Motlow State Community College. A native of Juncos, Puerto Rico, Gotay started at Motlow on July 1.

“My purpose and passion are to help students succeed, and Motlow has opened a new opportunity for me to continue my work at a higher capacity,” said Gotay.

