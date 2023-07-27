Gov Bill Lee 2022

Gov. Bill Lee is inviting Tennesseans to take advantage of back-to-school savings during this weekend’s July 28-30 traditional sales tax holiday.

“Tennessee’s commitment to strong fiscal stewardship has allowed our state to cut taxes and put dollars back in the pockets of hardworking Tennesseans,” said Lee. “I encourage every Tennessee family to take advantage of back-to-school savings this weekend and thank the General Assembly for partnering to provide direct financial relief for taxpayers.”