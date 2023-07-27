Gov. Bill Lee is inviting Tennesseans to take advantage of back-to-school savings during this weekend’s July 28-30 traditional sales tax holiday.
“Tennessee’s commitment to strong fiscal stewardship has allowed our state to cut taxes and put dollars back in the pockets of hardworking Tennesseans,” said Lee. “I encourage every Tennessee family to take advantage of back-to-school savings this weekend and thank the General Assembly for partnering to provide direct financial relief for taxpayers.”
This year, the traditional sales tax holiday will suspend state and local sales tax from Friday, July 28 through Sunday, July 30, giving Tennesseans the opportunity to save up to 9.75 percent on back-to-school items, including clothing, school supplies and computers.
For clothing, the tax holiday will include general apparel that costs $100 or less per item, such as shirts, pants, socks, shoes, dresses, etc. However, not exempted will be apparel items priced at more than $100. Items sold together, such as shoes, cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum. Also not eligible for tax free status are items such as jewelry, handbags, or sports and recreational equipment.
For computers, computers for personal use with a purchase price of $1,500 or less, as well as laptop and tablet computers if priced at $1,500 or less. However, storage media, like flash drives and compact discs, individually purchased software, printer supplies and household appliances are not eligible.
As for school supplies, school and art supplies with a purchase price of $100 or less per item, such as binders, backpacks, crayons, paper, pens, pencils, and rulers, and art supplies such as glazes, clay, paints, drawing pads, and artist paintbrushes are tax free. Not eligible for tax free status are school and art supplies individually priced at more than $100. Items that are normally sold together cannot be split up to stay beneath the $100 maximum.
“I’m pleased to partner with the Governor and General Assembly to deliver back-to-school savings for every Tennessee family,” said Department of Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano. “The Department of Revenue remains committed to responsibly managing the state’s dollars to give Tennessee taxpayers continued savings.”
The traditional sales tax holiday comes in addition to Gov. Lee’s Tennessee Works Tax Act, the largest tax cut in Tennessee history, which includes a three-month grocery tax suspension this Aug. 1 through Oct. 31. Food and food ingredients purchased from a micro market or vending machine remain subject to sales tax. Sales of prepared food, dietary supplements, candy, alcoholic beverages and tobacco are also not included in items exempt during this period.