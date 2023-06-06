3a - Gov Bill Lee 2022.jpg

Gov. Bill Lee announced a statewide “Build with Us Tour” to celebrate the landmark Transportation Modernization Act and highlight key infrastructure priorities across rural and urban Tennessee. Gov. Lee’s travel will include stops in all three Grand Divisions throughout June and July, beginning in Fentress County on Thursday, June 1.

“As Tennessee continues to experience record growth, the Transportation Modernization Act will ensure our roads keep up with the pace,” said Gov. Lee. “This summer, I look forward to seeing how our new transportation strategy will prepare rural and urban Tennessee for continued economic growth and opportunity, without new taxes or debt, and I thank the legislature for its partnership to ensure our state’s success.”