With some of Coffee County’s roads over 40 years old and in dire need of help, Gov. Bill Lee signed the Transportation Modernization Act on Monday.
The historic legislation that will create a new strategy and invest $3.3 billion to accommodate Tennessee’s record growth, address traffic congestion and meet transportation needs across rural and urban communities. The bill received bipartisan legislative support and was backed by dozens of organizations across the state, including Coffee County.
“As families and businesses move to Tennessee in record numbers, we need a transportation plan to keep up with the pace,” said Gov. Lee. “Our strategy will meet our state’s transportation needs across rural and urban communities, without new taxes or debt. I commend the General Assembly for its partnership to prepare Tennessee for continued growth and economic opportunity.”
The plan will give the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) the resources needed to solve the state’s current and future mobility challenges, including seeking the use of public-private partnerships to preserve state funds for rural infrastructure priorities, exploring Choice Lanes to decrease congestion and increase economic impact statewide, and expanding the alternative delivery model to save taxpayer dollars and deliver road projects more efficiently.
“Tennessee is facing a critical juncture when it comes to mobility, and our new transportation strategy will prepare TDOT to build and maintain roads across rural and urban communities,” said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “I appreciate the work of the legislature and key partners to ensure continued prosperity throughout Tennessee.”
The bill was sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R - Franklin), Senate Transportation & Safety Chair Becky Massey (R - Knoxville), House Majority Leader William Lamberth (R - Portland), and House Transportation Chair Dan Howell (R - Cleveland).
Coffee County Highway Superintendent Benton Bartlett said the passing of Transportation Modernization Act would be a big help to the county as well as every other county in Tennessee.
“Our expenses are just getting higher and revenues are not matching,” Bartlett said. “Roads, if you are lucky, last 20 years and they need maintenance every 20 years. I got 180 miles that need hot mix and we can’t keep up with the times. Some of my roads are 40 years old now and they need work badly.”
Other government officials also expressed excitement about the bill’s passing.
“This investment addresses infrastructure challenges without raising taxes, but more importantly, it will provide safer, shorter commutes to get Tennesseans where they need to go in much less time,” said House Majority Leader William Lamberth. “This is a key step to ensuring Tennesseans’ tremendous economic growth continues and that we are well-prepared for the future.”
“This new law comes at a critical juncture for transportation and infrastructure in Tennessee,” said Chair Becky Massey. “The unprecedented growth in our state over recent decades is the direct result of our sound economic policies, high quality of life, and ranking as one of the lowest taxed states in the country. While this yields economic opportunity, it also presents challenges in our ability to move people, goods, and services across our state. The Transportation Modernization Act addresses the state’s growing infrastructure needs in a fiscally conservative way to improve the lives of all Tennesseans and visitors who travel our roads and ensure Tennessee’s future is prosperous.”