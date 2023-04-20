1A - Gov signs 2.jpg

With some of Coffee County’s roads over 40 years old and in dire need of help, Gov. Bill Lee signed the Transportation Modernization Act on Monday.

The historic legislation that will create a new strategy and invest $3.3 billion to accommodate Tennessee’s record growth, address traffic congestion and meet transportation needs across rural and urban communities. The bill received bipartisan legislative support and was backed by dozens of organizations across the state, including Coffee County.