Gov. Bill Lee is inviting local law enforcement agencies and schools to apply for nearly $200 million in grant funding to further strengthen security at Tennessee schools  - something Tullahoma has already indicated it plans to take advantage of in order to fund school resource officers in every city school.

These two grant programs – a result of bipartisan action by Gov. Lee and the General Assembly to pass strong school security measures into law during the 2023 legislative session – include significant funding to support placing a full-time, armed school resource officer (SRO) at every public school and make physical security improvements at public and non-public schools across Tennessee.

