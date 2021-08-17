Will Lockhart has been appointed to the 14th Judicial District Circuit Court Judge’s bench and will fill the unexpired term of L. Craig Johnson who stepped down earlier this year.
Lockhart, an attorney at Burch and Lockhart in Manchester, was one of six hopefuls who applied for the open position when Judge Johnson retired. Lockhart earned his law degree from University of Tennessee College of Law and his bachelor’s degree at Middle Tennessee State University.
Johnson announced his retirement in February after serving for 24 years on the bench. He said he planned on returning to private practice upon his retirement this past May. Johnson was last reelected in 2014, meaning Lockhart will be up for election during the 2022 elections, since judges serve eight-year terms in Tennessee. Lockhart announced his plans to run for circuit judge in 2022 even prior to his appointment.
The appointment was made this past week by Gov. Bill Lee after three months of consideration. Lockhart was one of three candidates who were selected as finalists by the Trial Court Vacancy Commission that heard all six original applicants make their cases during a day-long hearing this past May. Those finalists sent to the governor’s desk for consideration included Lockhart, Robert Carter, and Edward H. North. The original six candidates, in addition to the three finalists, included Jason Huskey, Margaret C. Lamb Kilgore, and Felicia B. Walkup.
“It’s an honor to announce the appointment of eight qualified Tennesseans who will each bring valuable experience to their respective roles,” said Gov. Lee in announcing a long list of state appointments which included Lockhart. “I am grateful for their commitment to our state and confident they will serve with integrity.”
Lockhart, who was sworn in Monday and immediately took over circuit court duties, said he plans to hit the ground running.
"I am humbled to be appointed by the governor," Lockhart said. "I am excited to get started in my new role in serving the people of Coffee County."
At the swearing in ceremony Monday, Lockhart thanked his family for their support during a stressful application process and continued, thanking the members of the judicial community who have mentored him in his career.
Lockhart said that the judicial system is vital to our democracy.
“It is something that I will not take for granted and will work daily to make sure is protected,” he said. “The 14th judicial district is in very important transition, and I hope to be a leader in that transition. Judges should be leaders in the administration of justice and within our community.”
John Coffelt contributed the writing of this story.