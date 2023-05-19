5A - Lee.jpg

Governor Bill Lee

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed the Tennessee Works Tax Act, the single largest tax cut in state history, to provide more than $400 million in savings for Tennessee families and businesses while supporting future economic growth. The legislation includes a three-month grocery tax holiday beginning August 1.

“Tennessee’s legacy of responsible fiscal stewardship has allowed our state to weather national economic storms while maintaining a balanced budget and cutting taxes for Tennesseans,” said Governor Bill Lee. “We thank the General Assembly for partnering with us to make the right investments for Tennessee families and businesses while supporting our state’s future economic growth and success.”