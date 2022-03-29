The governor has proposed a pause on grocery taxes as a relief effort for Tennesseans amid a nationwide cost-of-living surge.
Gov. Bill Lee announced Thursday his proposal for a 30-day suspension of the state and local grocery sales tax, which he said will provide direct financial relief to Tennesseans amid rapidly rising inflation.
“As Americans see their cost-of-living skyrocket amid historic inflation, suspending the grocery tax is the most effective way to provide direct relief to every Tennessean,” the governor said. “Our state has the ability to put dollars back in the pockets of hardworking Tennesseans, and I thank members of the General Assembly for their continued partnership in maintaining our fiscally conservative approach.”
The governor’s proposal to suspend the state and local grocery sales tax for 30 days will be included in the current fiscal year budget amendment, which will be delivered Tuesday, March 29. He also hosted a roundtable with business leaders in the West Tennessee town of Covington Thursday to discuss the tax cut proposal and hear about the local impacts of nationwide economic challenges.