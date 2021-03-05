Gov. Bill Lee will decide who will take the bench to be vacated with the retirement of Circuit Court Judge L. Craig Johnson this May.
In February, Circuit Judge L. Craig Johnson announced his retirement after 24 years on the Coffee County bench with his departure effective the first part of May.
Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell stated the responsibility of selecting an interim judge falls on the Gov. Bill Lee and the Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments.
The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments manages the application process, interviews candidates, and makes a recommendation to the governor for vacancies in the Tennessee appellate courts, Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board, or the Tennessee Claims Commission.
According to Coffee County Election Commission Administrator Andy Farrar, Johnson was re-elected to his seat as Circuit Court Judge Part I in 2014 and his term was set to expire in 2022. He said the interim judge will serve the remainder of Johnson’s term until the next election. Circuit court judges are elected in partisan elections and serve eight-year terms.
“That state law says that the interim [judge] will serve until the next August general election,” Farrar said.
In his letter, Johnson thanked his family and the people of Coffee County who voted for him for three consecutive terms of office and 24 years of service.
“It has been a great honor to have served the citizens of this District,” Johnson said.
Johnson said he intends to open a law practice here in Coffee County, to serve, and to pursue other opportunities such as mediation and arbitration.