The 101st class at Tullahoma High School and second group of seniors of Tullahoma Virtual Academy will walk the line to receive their diplomas at Wilkins Stadium on Friday, May 12, when graduation ceremonies get underway at 7:30 p.m.

If weather becomes an issue, the ceremony will be moved to inside the THS gymnasium. In preparation for graduation, all seniors received eight tickets in case the ceremony is relocated. Those tickets will only be needed if graduation takes place inside the gymnasium.

