The 101st class at Tullahoma High School and second group of seniors of Tullahoma Virtual Academy will walk the line to receive their diplomas at Wilkins Stadium on Friday, May 12, when graduation ceremonies get underway at 7:30 p.m.
If weather becomes an issue, the ceremony will be moved to inside the THS gymnasium. In preparation for graduation, all seniors received eight tickets in case the ceremony is relocated. Those tickets will only be needed if graduation takes place inside the gymnasium.
Friday evening’s ceremony will get underway with the 249 graduates making their way to their seats to the tune of “Pomp and Circumstance” before the Pledge of Allegiance. Tullahoma High School Principal Jason Quick will open with his welcoming message, with Tullahoma Virtual Academy Dr. Greg English following with additional comments. Senior Class President Hannah Chessor will then provide opening remarks to her classmates. Under the direction of Melissa Hinds, the THS Singers will perform “For Good” by Stephen Schwartz. Salutatorian Zane Hopf will then address his fellow classmates before Valedictorian Fischer Flowers delivers his speech.
Following the speeches, Quick will present awards/scholarships. Diplomas will then be presented by TCS Director of Schools, Dr. Catherine Stephens; Board of Education Chairman Kim Uselton; Quick; Dr. English; THS Assistant Principals Derrick Crutchfield, Dr. Renee Flowers and Jessie Kinsey; and THS Counselors Richie Chadwick, Erika Konyndyk and Susie Young.
Concluding the evening will Student Body President Thompson Phan’s address to the 2023 class and the Turning of Tassels speech.
The following students have been selected to receive awards:
Honor Awards
Principal’s Award: Natalie Best and Clayton Robinson
Faculty Award: Lucy Nutt and Zane Hopf
Activity Awards
Student Council: Hannah Chessor and Eli Tigue
Theatre Jaxon Bennett and Richa Patel
Departmental Awards
Art: Joanna House and Danny Martinez
Band: Chloe Fuller and Rex Askren
Economics: Braden Powers
English: Hawaa Hussain and Fischer Flowers
Math: Baylee Buchanan and Jackson Banks
Résumé: Morgan Carr and Jayce Jackson
Science: Jackson Banks and Olivia Thomasson
Social Studies: Morgan Moore and Francesca Cinconze
Spanish: Natalie Best and Eleanor Fults
Student Council: Hannah Chessor and Eli Tigue
Theater: Richa Patel and Jaxon Bennett
THS Vocal Department: Jae’Kori Noon and Anne Duncan
CTE Departmental Awards
Accounting: Bryson Jordan and Thomas Anderson
Aviation: Nicholas McMahon and Lucas Reed
Broadcast Media: Jalen Pham and Evan Rogers
Business: Thomas Anderson and Bri Virgil
Coding: Landon Turpin and Zachary Moeller
Cosmetology: Danika Wilson and Alexia Thompson
Criminal Justice: Bailey Merriam and Kylie Buhl
Digital Arts: Jerzy Hendrix and Gabe Barnes
Drafting: Marissa Drummond and Jonathon Raulston
Health Science: Addison Mahaffey and Maison Welch
Machine Shop: Christopher Tucker Anderson and Dominique Barnhart