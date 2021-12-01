This Thursday, Dec. 2, the Tullahoma community is invited to honor the grand marshal of the 65th annual Tullahoma Christmas Parade, Fran Marcum. From 5—6 p.m., the public is invited and encouraged to stop by South Jackson Civic Center, located at 404 S. Jackson St., for the annual grand marshal reception, sponsored by Rodney’s Body Shop, and Christmas tree lighting.
Light refreshments will be served, and Santa will make a special visit for pictures and general holiday merriment.
The grand marshal reception is an annual tradition started several years ago by the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce to give the Christmas parade grand marshal a special moment before they lead the parade down the main street of Tullahoma. Previously, the reception was held on the night of the Christmas parade, but chamber officials moved the official reception to the day before the parade in order to prevent any traffic issues and to give the community more time to honor the grand marshal and congratulate them on the honor.