The city of Tullahoma is seeking to restore portions of Rock Creek in the hopes of reducing its nonpoint source pollution and hopes a grant from Section 319 of the Clean Water Act and the Environmental Protection Agency will aid in that project.
At the end of last month, the city approved a 319 grant application to the EPA for a watershed restoration project for a specific section of Rock Creek. This portion of the creek is currently listed on the state of Tennessee’s list of “impaired and threatened waters,” according to City Administrator Jennifer Moody. The area is located on the Tullahoma Airport property, she said in a memo on the subject.
The board also recently adopted a citywide watershed plan that provides support for the application, she said in the memo.
According to Moody, the project work would include improvements to that section of the creek through bank stabilization and riparian restoration. The city would work with local engineering firm St. John Engineering, who will write the application and administer the grant contract if awarded. Additionally, Moody said in the memo, the Tennessee Environmental Council would provide technical assistance and volunteers for implementation of the best management practices.
The grant is a 60/40 matching grant, with the city responsible for the 40% match, which Moody said could be a combination of in-kind service, such as labor and equipment provided by the public works department, and some cash, which may include donations from local businesses.
The city requested $90,000 in grant funding, which would put the city’s contribution at $60,000 and a total project cost of $150,000. The local match would be budgeted along with the off-setting grant revenue in the capital projects fund, Moody said in the memo.
Alderman Robin Dunn, who sits on the city’s Go Green Council, said this project was actually planned for 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic set things back “quite a bit.”
“This is something that we’ve been looking at for a long time,” she said. “With this project, our hope is that this would be something that would help stabilize that.”
Public Works Director Butch Taylor said the grant project would help rebuild the foundation of repairing Rock Creek to its former glory, noting that the portion of the creek at issue has “vertical banks” with no slopes, which is not good for the water quality.
“This helps us get that started,” he said. “If we don’t start somewhere, Rock Creek is going to get worse and worse as we go. This is the first step.”
The application was approved unanimously by the board.