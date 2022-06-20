Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Ariens Company officials announced that the company will invest $38 million to locate its new manufacturing and warehouse facility in Tennessee.
Headquartered in Brillion, Wisconsin, AriensCo will create 369 new jobs in Fayetteville as the company establishes operations in the former Direct Coil Building.
The company’s expansion to Tennessee is in direct response to AriensCo’s increase in demand, which has outpaced current production capacity. The new Fayetteville site will position AriensCo to be geographically closer to its dealer partners, customers and material suppliers in the southeastern U.S. and will also serve as the hub for AriensCo’s Gravely® brand of commercial outdoor power equipment.
Founded in 1933, Ariens Company has been a leader in the outdoor power equipment industry for nearly 90 years. The brand offers both lawn and garden and snow removal equipment, which is available at many independent power equipment dealers in North America and Europe. Today, AriensCo employs more than 2,250 people across its operations in Norway, the U.K., Germany and the U.S.
In the last five years, TNECD has supported more than 60 economic development projects in the Southern Middle Tennessee region, resulting in roughly 8,400 job commitments and $5.3 billion in capital investment.
“AriensCo’s decision to invest in Tennessee will ensure opportunities for Lincoln County residents to thrive and leave a lasting impact on rural Tennessee’s economy,” Gov. Lee said. “I thank the company for expanding operations in our state and look forward to their success.”
“The City of Fayetteville is excited to welcome Dan Ariens and AriensCo to our community,” Fayetteville Mayor Michael Whisenant said. “The joint industrial development board has worked hard to fill the valuable production space in the Direct Coil building. AriensCo will provide a diverse product line not seen before in this area. We wish Mr. Ariens and his administrative team the best as they recruit our local talent to fill out their production jobs, and make not only Fayetteville but also Lincoln County their new home.”