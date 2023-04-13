Piping on the Green will be held this Saturday on the grounds of The Celtic Cup Coffee House, offering Celtic music and a crafts festival during the free day-long event.
Opening for the annual celebration, which returned last year after being on hiatus during the pandemic, is set for 8 a.m., April 15. The festival is sponsored by The Highland Rim Scottish Society and celebrates Scotland and National Tartan Day, where in A.D. 1320 the Declaration of Arbroath, for Scottish independence, was signed.
The Highland Rim Scottish Society was formed in November of 1995 when the first meeting was held. They are based in Southern Middle Tennessee yet have members throughout the south. The HRSS is a Federally-recognized 501(c) (3) non-profit educational organization, governed by a Board of Directors elected from the membership at large, and an Executive Committee elected from the Board of Directors. Their goal is to promote and preserve Scottish culture and heritage by providing the residents of Tennessee's Highland Rim with the opportunity to experience the culture, history, arts, music, great food and all things Scot. The General Membership Meetings of the HRSS are held every odd month (Jan, Mar, etc.) at 6 p.m. at The Celtic Cup Coffee House. These meetings include a brief business meeting followed by a program of interest to the members.
This year’s Piping on the Green event, which is slated from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., will feature Wild Blue Yonder Highland Celtic and Appalachian music. The day will include crafters, musicians, Celtic food and bagpipers. The event is located at 106 North Anderson Street in Tullahoma.
In a separate event at the end of the day but in near walking distance from the Celtic Cup, there will be a lasagna supper at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church at 110 East Lincoln from 5 to 8 p.m. Suggested donation for the meal which includes drink is $7.