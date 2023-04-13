Piping on the Green will be held this Saturday on the grounds of The Celtic Cup Coffee House, offering Celtic music and a crafts festival during the free day-long event.

Opening for the annual celebration, which returned last year after being on hiatus during the pandemic, is set for 8 a.m., April 15. The festival is sponsored by The Highland Rim Scottish Society and celebrates Scotland and National Tartan Day, where in A.D. 1320 the Declaration of Arbroath, for Scottish independence, was signed.

