1A - green comet .jpg

If you happen to see a streak of green crossing the northwestern night sky this month, it isn’t the end of the world but instead is a comet not seen on Earth for 50,000 years.

1B- Green comet.jpg

The green comet, C/2022 E3 (ZTF) which is called E3 for short will come within 26 million miles from Earth on Feb. 2 but by that point may slip below the horizon so it is viewable exclusively in the southern hemisphere. However, from now through the rest of the month there’s a chance folks in the northern hemisphere can catch a glimpse of the green comet if conditions are right. It makes its closest approach to the Sun tomorrow.