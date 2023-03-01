Imagination Library of Coffee County invites the community to attend Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast to support early childhood literacy in Coffee County. The event will be held 8-10 a.m., March 4, at Damron’s Restaurant in Tullahoma. Tickets cost $10, with free admission for children 4 years old and younger. All proceeds go toward the program of Imagination Library of Coffee County to provide books for children in Coffee County.
“We will be serving a delicious green eggs and ham breakfast with all the fixings provided by Gloria Damron (owner of Damron’s Restaurant) along with beverages,” said Laurel Stone, board member of Imagination Library of Coffee County. “It will be a fun atmosphere with a Dr. Seuss story time for the little ones and maybe a surprise visit from the Cat in the Hat. The Imagination Library of Coffee County board members will be there with an informational table, too. There you can learn more about the Imagination Library program, sign your children up, or make a donation of support.”
Stone participated in the event last year and enjoyed seeing the community come together.
“Seeing all the smiling faces of the children enjoying their breakfast and story time is a joy,” Stone said. “We are also touched by all of the community members who come out in support of our program year after year. We are so appreciative of all that Damron’s Restaurant has done for us, and it is so fun to be there with the attendees and enjoy our Green Eggs and Ham.”
Stone encouraged community members to support the event.
“The Imagination Library supports early literacy for children of Coffee County and instills the love of reading,” Stone said. “School readiness and academic success are impacted by our efforts with the program. The Imagination Library of Coffee County needs to raise funds in order to send the books out to the children at no cost to the family. We depend on support from the community and appreciate all that the community of Coffee County has done for us.”
Imagination Library of Coffee County provides books to children from birth to age 5 in Coffee County every month thanks to a partnership with Governor's Early Literacy Foundation and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library selects the books, mails them, and covers operational overhead costs. The cost for purchasing the books – more than $75,000 a year – is split between Imagination Library of Coffee County and Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation.
About 3,000 children in Coffee County receive books at no cost to their families every month.