Green Eggs and Ham 2023

Imagination Library of Coffee County invites the community to attend Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast to support early childhood literacy in Coffee County. The event will be held 8-10 a.m., March 4, at Damron’s Restaurant in Tullahoma. Tickets cost $10, with free admission for children 4 years old and younger. All proceeds go toward the program of Imagination Library of Coffee County to provide books for children in Coffee County.

“We will be serving a delicious green eggs and ham breakfast with all the fixings provided by Gloria Damron (owner of Damron’s Restaurant) along with beverages,” said Laurel Stone, board member of Imagination Library of Coffee County. “It will be a fun atmosphere with a Dr. Seuss story time for the little ones and maybe a surprise visit from the Cat in the Hat. The Imagination Library of Coffee County board members will be there with an informational table, too. There you can learn more about the Imagination Library program, sign your children up, or make a donation of support.”

