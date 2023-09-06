Stepping on to the stage Sat, Sept. 2, in a flowing yellow chiffon gown, local college freshman Ryan Elizabeth Green earned the title of Coffee County Fairest of the Fair. 

Green leads the court along with Second Runner-up Kenzie Givens, Fourth Runner-up People’s Choice Winner Nevaeh Frazier, Third Runner-up Abby Smith and First Runner-up Anna-Leise Strohm. 

