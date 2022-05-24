The greenway along Rock Creek will be renamed in honor of former Tullahoma Mayor Lane Curlee and First Lady Evelyn Curlee.
City officials announced Monday, May 9, at the meeting of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen that the greenway along Rock Creek will be named in honor of former Tullahoma Mayor Lane Curlee and First Lady Evelyn Curlee in recognition of their distinguished years of service to the city.
Tullahoma Mayor Ray Knowis asked Mayor Pro Tem Jimmy Blanks to read out the proclamation, as he is the longest serving alderman and served with Curlee.
According to the resolution, Lane and Evelyn are being recognized for their decades of service to the Tullahoma community as community leaders and volunteers. Lane is the longest-serving mayor in Tullahoma’s history, by serving 18 years in total as mayor as he was first elected in August 1993, reelected for two additional terms in 1996 and 1999, then elected for a fourth term in 2011 and served through August 2020.
“Mayor Curlee led our community with solid leadership and thoughtful guidance for his fellow citizens, serving with enthusiasm, encouragement and concern for all,” Blanks said.
Curlee played a significant role in numerous civic developments, including improvements to the city’s Grider Stadium; historic preservation initiatives, enhancement of South Jackson Civic Center, construction of Johnson Lane Sports Complex, Splash Island, Sunrise Disc Golf Course, a new park in East Tullahoma, a much-needed dog park at Waggoner Park and the city’s greenway system of trails. He also helped launched a few of the many significant initiatives including Clean Up Tullahoma program, Tullahoma Go Green!, Tullahoma Arts Council, Tullahoma Tourism Council and Tullahoma Get Fit.
As for Evelyn, she was praised for being a supportive force alongside Lane while being an exemplary example of volunteerism in the community. Some of her volunteer endeavors include being instrumental in the Hot Meals program, which provide meals to struggling families on Wednesdays, working with the local Community Advisory Board and was the recipient of the Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award in 2013.
“The Tullahoma Greenway system of trails are designated the Mayor Lane Curlee and Evelyn Curlee Greenway Trial in recognition of two outstanding Tullahoma citizens who have exemplified community leadership and the true spirit of volunteerism,” Blanks said.
After the resolution was passed unanimously, Lane and Evelyn were given a chance to speak to the board. Lane thanked the board for the honor and talked about the phone call he had with Blanks in regards to the meeting. He joked that Blanks went over with him possible ideas to honor him, like naming the wastewater treatment plant as he was “full of bad ideas and good intentions,” renaming Bel-Aire Elementary School after him, but based on his research Blanks said that wouldn’t be a good idea as there was an incident involving Lane, a Mrs. Miller and a spit wad. Finally, Lane quipped that Blanks said the board will rename greenway after him “since people have been walking over you anyway.” Lane laughed that was fine but he asked the board if it was true that he had to maintain it. Blanks said they could help him out.
With all jokes aside, Lane said he and Evelyn appreciated the honor and thanked them.
“It really is an honor and I do appreciate it,” he said.
Evelyn said it was true honor to serve alongside Lane and thanked the board. Knowis said they both served Tullahoma well.